Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Rentals by 179.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $6,389,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $391.96. 475,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,685. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $187.98 and a 1-year high of $396.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

