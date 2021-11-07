Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

NYSE CLH opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.