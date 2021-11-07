Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $694,617 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 655,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

