Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 136.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Covanta by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after purchasing an additional 105,244 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,322,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Covanta has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.