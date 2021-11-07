Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.57 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after buying an additional 224,805 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

