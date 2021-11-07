Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $198.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $197.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of FORM opened at $44.41 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

