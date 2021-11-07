Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million

Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post $1.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760,000.00 and the highest is $3.00 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

