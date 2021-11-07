Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $59.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.74 million and the lowest is $58.97 million. Repay reported sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $287.95 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 1,806,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,865. Repay has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

