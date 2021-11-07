Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

USCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

