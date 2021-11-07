Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

