Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Sell

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 432,307 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.