Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of QMCO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quantum by 29.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Quantum by 936.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 236,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Quantum by 35.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.