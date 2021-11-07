Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.88.

Shares of RHP opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $96.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $16,582,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

