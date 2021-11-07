Zacks Investment Research Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

ANAB stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

