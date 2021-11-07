Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PFC opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

