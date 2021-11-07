Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Wednesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €85.17 and its 200-day moving average is €90.74.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.