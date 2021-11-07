Zap Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $121,963.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00255595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00101439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.