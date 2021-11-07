Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,146 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dorian LPG worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

