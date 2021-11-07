Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 154.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 444,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.85 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

