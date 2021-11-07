Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

