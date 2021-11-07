Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 96.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Diodes by 246.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 114,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 81,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,709 shares of company stock valued at $13,331,608. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

