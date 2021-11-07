Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $954,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic accounts for about 1.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

