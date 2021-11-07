Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises accounts for about 1.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 102,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $3,673,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 78.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

