Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in MGE Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

