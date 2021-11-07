Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 869 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 145,764.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 393.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,191. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

