Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $360,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $607.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $333.06 and a one year high of $610.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $547.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

