Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,192,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 290,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in VICI Properties by 82,298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

