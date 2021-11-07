Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 688,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

