Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,850.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 81,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.