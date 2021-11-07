Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $683,253.76 and approximately $459.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00259760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

