Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stephens

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $217.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

ZG opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 99,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

