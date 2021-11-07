Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,685,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

