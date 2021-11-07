Zimmer Partners LP Buys 300,400 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,400 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $105,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of ES opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

