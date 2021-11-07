Zimmer Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,194 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $31,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 106,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,551,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

