Zimmer Partners LP Invests $47.97 Million in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,970,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Royal Caribbean Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

