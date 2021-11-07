Zimmer Partners LP Raises Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 427,205 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.06% of NuStar Energy worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.