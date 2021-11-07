Zimmer Partners LP Sells 670,519 Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 44.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 829,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,519 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Vine Energy were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $20,807,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $16,284,000.

NYSE VEI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

