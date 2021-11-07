Zimmer Partners LP Sells 706,090 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,221,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 706,090 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 1.9% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $143,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.