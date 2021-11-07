Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Issues Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZGNX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $891.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zogenix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.39% of Zogenix worth $71,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

