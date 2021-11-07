ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

ZI opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,103,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,340,436 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

