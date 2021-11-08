-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Cowen increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

