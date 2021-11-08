$0.24 EPS Expected for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Container Store Group.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TCS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 8,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $694.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 162,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

