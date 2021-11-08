$0.25 EPS Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. 48,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

