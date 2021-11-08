-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $16.46. 385,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.