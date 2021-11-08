$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 993,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.