-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $9,240,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

