$0.92 EPS Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

