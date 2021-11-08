$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. 536,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 147.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.