$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Shares of ADSK opened at $324.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.05 and a 200 day moving average of $296.45. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $244.30 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $291,008,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

