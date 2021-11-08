$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camping World.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 210,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 45,733 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.
CWH traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.