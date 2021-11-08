$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 210,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 45,733 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

CWH traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

